Four wounded in vehicle blast in Bajaur

PESHAWAR: A remote-controlled car bomb explosion in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in four individuals being injured on Friday.

The incident took place in the Mahmond area of Bajaur district, where a remote-controlled car bomb exploded leaving four people wounded.

According to the details, the vehicle was targeted as the bomb was detonated via remote control. The injured were shifted to the Khar district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. According to rescue officials, the injured individuals include Torsam, Abdul Aziz, Khan, and Aliyas.

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the motives behind the attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

