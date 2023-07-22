BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Rise in clearance of imports, exports

Published July 22, 2023 Updated July 22, 2023 06:40am

EDITORIAL: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) during a meeting with a World Bank mission revealed that it increased clearance of imports and exports through the green channel facility, defined as without physical examination of goods, from 35 to 66 percent.

In July 2020 percentage clearance through the green channel was 32 percent rising to 50 percent for containerized cargo by March 2021.

While no time period was given for the claim of 66 percent clearance through the green channel yet it does represent a slowdown.

In December 2011 FBR issued a Customs Risk Management System (RMS) to process imported goods falling under the categories of red (good declaration involving duty and tax remission for export, manufacturing bond, temporary import and export-oriented units), yellow (all items generating huge revenue), and green (all consignments of embassies and holders of free tax numbers).

In October 2015 Pakistan Customs ratified World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement and in the finance bill 2019 further amended the RMS to facilitate its staff identify high risk imports/exports/transit transactions and enable them to focus their resources on those while easing clearance for low risk shipments through decreasing physical inspections (incidentally a tool that continues to be used by India as a non-tariff barrier to trade), thereby reducing dwell time, port congestion and reduce cost of doing business.

Periodic reports reveal that there has been misuse of the green channel facility though with the FBR declared as being responsible for loss of over 500 billion rupees of revenue per annum by several former finance ministers through complicity or poor management/supervision the jury is still out whether the true extent of misuse of the green channel is known.

In addition, there has been a visibly marked slowdown in the release of containers last fiscal year which stockpiled at major ports due to the decision of the government to impose administrative measures (including limiting advance payments for imports against letters of credit and advance payments up to a certain amount of the invoice, without letters of credit, for import of eligible items) and clearly noted in the August 2022 seventh/eighth review under the now lapsed International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility Programme documents.

The objective of these measures: to address serious balance of payments issues due to the appallingly low foreign exchange reserves estimated at the time at less than 45 days of imports. The government pledged it would remove these restrictions by 30 June 2023, the scheduled end of the programme.

The IMF insisted on the removal of all administrative measures as a pre-condition for reaching a staff level agreement (SLA) on the 3 billion dollar nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issued a circular in this regard on 23 June 2023, prompting the Fund to announce the SLA on 29 June; however, the SBA documents uploaded on the Fund website on 18 July note the following statement attributed to Pakistan’s Director at the Board: “the authorities have requested temporary approval of exchange restrictions considering the limitation of advance payments for imports against letters of credit.

Both exchange restrictions and Multiple Currency Practices are non-discriminatory and are being maintained for balance of payment reasons, which we intend to remove by the end of the programme.” There is no clarity whether these restrictions will be gradually phased out or whether they will remain in place till April 12, the scheduled programme end hence all ongoing discussions on the failure of the government to implement the SBP circular, which may lead to suspension of the SBA are not valid.

It seems that the foreign reserves crisis would persist, notwithstanding the rollovers/additional deposits and multilateral and other bilateral borrowings, and hence existing restrictions will end only when the country is out of the woods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Pakistan Economy IMF imports Taxes customs SBP Exports FBR Foreign reserves imported goods IMF and Pakistan Letters of Credit LCs Import clearance Economic distress IMF SBA

Comments

1000 characters

Rise in clearance of imports, exports

Friendly countries: SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

Dar informs National Assembly: No new tax on agriculture, real estate sectors

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Agri tube-wells: Govt to implement solarisation project in phase-wise manner

May 9 mayhem accused: ‘There should be no trial without informing SC’

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Power Div says it has no control over Discos

NA body approves Pemra Amendment Bill 2023: New rules for electronic media announced

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Illicit trade: Cigarette makers question FBR’s performance

Read more stories