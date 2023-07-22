BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
BIPL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.59%)
BOP 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.4%)
CNERGY 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (7.44%)
DFML 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.99%)
DGKC 54.93 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.01%)
FABL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.55%)
FCCL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
HBL 79.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.35%)
HUBC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 31.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
OGDC 85.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
PIBTL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.04%)
PIOC 90.66 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.38%)
PPL 69.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.09%)
PRL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
SSGC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.26%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Leaders of different parties join PPP in Buner

Press Release Published 22 Jul, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of leaders belonging to different political parties from Buner district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa along with thousands of workers have announced to join the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, said a press release.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, and Amjad Afridi were present on the occasion.

Among those who met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were ANP provincial leader and former deputy nazim of Buner Yousaf Ali Khan, founding leader of Pakistan Awami Party and former town nazim Dagar (Buner district) Sherzaman Khan, ANP Buner vice president Inam Khan, ANP leader and provincial council member Haji Sherzaman Khan, ANP leader Anwar Jahan Khan, former SP Zahir Shah Khan, ANP leader Sultan Roum Khan, Amir Zeb Khan, Fazal Akbar, Mohibullah Khan, Iqbal Khan, and Nur Khan.

Bilawal, while welcoming those joining the party, said that the PPP believes in serving the people. Bilawal said that the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have suffered innumerable tragedies at the hands of terrorists. The PPP chairman said that the party will serve the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after coming to power.

Meanwhile, Chairman Rawal Institute and CEO Rawal College Khaqan Waheed Khawaja also met Bilawal at Zardari House, Islamabad. Bilawal welcomed Dr Khaqan Khawaja on joining the PPP and said that the services of those in the health sector for the sake of the nation are commendable.

The PPP has allocated funds for the health sector in all tenure. The PPP is also providing the best medical facilities to citizens from all over the country in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PPP Faisal Karim Kundi Farhatullah Babar Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha Amjad Afridi

Comments

1000 characters

Leaders of different parties join PPP in Buner

Friendly countries: SIFC approves projects for attracting investments

Dar informs National Assembly: No new tax on agriculture, real estate sectors

Islamabad airport to be outsourced for 15 years: govt

Agri tube-wells: Govt to implement solarisation project in phase-wise manner

May 9 mayhem accused: ‘There should be no trial without informing SC’

Judgment to quash reference against Justice Isa: CJP allows govt’s plea seeking to withdraw curative review petitions

Power Div says it has no control over Discos

NA body approves Pemra Amendment Bill 2023: New rules for electronic media announced

PTI says IMF acknowledges leadership’s support

Illicit trade: Cigarette makers question FBR’s performance

Read more stories