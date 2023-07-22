Leaders of different parties join PPP in Buner

ISLAMABAD: Dozens of leaders belonging to different political parties from Buner district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa along with thousands of workers have announced to join the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, said a press release.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, and Amjad Afridi were present on the occasion.

Among those who met Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were ANP provincial leader and former deputy nazim of Buner Yousaf Ali Khan, founding leader of Pakistan Awami Party and former town nazim Dagar (Buner district) Sherzaman Khan, ANP Buner vice president Inam Khan, ANP leader and provincial council member Haji Sherzaman Khan, ANP leader Anwar Jahan Khan, former SP Zahir Shah Khan, ANP leader Sultan Roum Khan, Amir Zeb Khan, Fazal Akbar, Mohibullah Khan, Iqbal Khan, and Nur Khan.

Bilawal, while welcoming those joining the party, said that the PPP believes in serving the people. Bilawal said that the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have suffered innumerable tragedies at the hands of terrorists. The PPP chairman said that the party will serve the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa after coming to power.

Meanwhile, Chairman Rawal Institute and CEO Rawal College Khaqan Waheed Khawaja also met Bilawal at Zardari House, Islamabad. Bilawal welcomed Dr Khaqan Khawaja on joining the PPP and said that the services of those in the health sector for the sake of the nation are commendable.

The PPP has allocated funds for the health sector in all tenure. The PPP is also providing the best medical facilities to citizens from all over the country in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023