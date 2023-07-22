BAFL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.49%)
Pakistan

Money laundering case: Court directs FIA to produce Elahi on 28th

Published 22 Jul, 2023

LAHORE: A Special Central Court on Friday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to produce former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in money laundering case on July 28.

Earlier, the court expressed its anger over the performance of FIA for not submitting complete challan of the case. The court after examining the report of jail authorities asked the FIA to produce Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The court also asked the Inspector General of Police to appear before the court in person on next hearing. The FIA had registered a case of money laundering against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

