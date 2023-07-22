Constructive politics need of the hour: Aleem

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan has said that constructive and positive politics is the need of the hour and everyone should behave decently.

While talking to a party delegation here on Friday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that keeping in view present circumstances it is our collective responsibility to bring out the country from this deteriorating situation.

He added that we need to move forward with the continuity of democratic traditions while national security is our foremost priority and the protection of institutions is the equal responsibility of every Pakistani.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan said that today’s youth needs to be given hope with faith and confidence, depending on which they can contribute to the national development.

He said managing the country’s economy instead of more debts is the most important requirement, for a better future so we have to give a chance to an elected Government with public trust.

The participants of the delegation said in their discussion that the establishment of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is a pleasant addition in the current political atmosphere as there is no doubt that the people are disappointed with the politics of the last 5 years.

They added that the basic problems of the common man have not been solved and inflation and unemployment have increased tremendously. They congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on becoming the President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and expressed their full confidence in his leadership.

