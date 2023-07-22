Bank Alfalah launches plantation drive with WWF-Pakistan

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has initiated a GreenWay Forward, a plantation drive with World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan). This collaborative effort aims to contribute to the reforestation of mangroves and improve natural resource management in Pakistan.

The WWF-Pakistan together with Bank Alfalah has plan to plant a minimum of 15,000 saplings at the Wetlands in Sandspit, Karachi, symbolising the total number of employees at the Bank. In addition to the planting initiative, the WWF-Pakistan will provide comprehensive post-care for the saplings for one year.

This includes regular monitoring and the replacement of the planted saplings, ensuring long-term sustainability.

The plantation of 15,000 mangrove trees signifies a monumental step towards safeguarding Karachi's coastal ecosystem. The mangroves of Sindh’s coastal zone are extensive, covering about 600,000 hectares. They play a pivotal role in mitigating the impacts of climate change, acting as a natural barrier against erosion, storm surges, and coastal flooding.

Bank Alfalah has taken a promising step towards sustainability by pledging to plant 100,000 trees across Pakistan by the year 2030. This ambitious initiative showcases the Bank’s dedication to environmental conservation and combating climate change.

They aim to promote a tripartite partnership between the government, civil society, and the public-private sector to work towards a greener environment and a sustainable nation collaboratively.

