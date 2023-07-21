BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,640 Increased By 46.6 (1.01%)
BR30 16,100 Increased By 126.5 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,921 Increased By 522.4 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,396 Increased By 165.4 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Toronto stocks leap to over 2-month high on China demand hopes

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 08:33pm

Toronto shares cruised to more than a two-month high on Friday, driven by energy stocks as oil prices rose on hopes of economic stimulus from China and tighter crude supplies.

At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.6 points, or 0.35%, at 20,508.47. The index has gained nearly 1.3% so far this week.

Heavily weighted energy stocks climbed 0.7% and were set for two consecutive weekly gains.

Oil prices ticked higher as China announced measures to shore up the country’s sluggish growth, that fanned hopes of demand from the top consumer, and was supported further by tightening crude supplies.

Data showed Canadian retail sales grew 0.2% in May from April at C$66.03 billion ($50.14 billion), led by increases at motor vehicle and parts dealers as well as food and beverage retailers.

“The Canadian consumer looks to be losing some wind beneath its wings in the face of still-elevated inflation,” said Shelly Kaushik, economist at BMO Capital Markets.

Retail sales were likely unchanged in June.

“Advance figures for June suggest consumer spending could take a meaningful hit to close out Q2, setting the stage for weaker momentum in the second half of the year,” Kaushik added.

Technology stocks recovered from their decline in the previous session to gain 0.5%, mirroring sentiment in the U.S.

Concerns over supply chain disruptions and inflation somewhat subdued after part of Canada’s Pacific dock workers’ union said it reached a new tentative contract agreement with employers.

Shares of Canada-based logistics provider Mullen Group rose 5% after at least five brokerages raised price target on the stock.

Trulieve Cannabis shares fell 3% after the pot producer said Chief Financial Officer Tim Mullany has quit just 10 days after taking over the role, citing personal reasons.

TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

Toronto stocks leap to over 2-month high on China demand hopes

Dar says no plan to impose new taxes on agriculture, construction sectors

KSE-100 settles just shy of 46,000 after 522-point increase

6th straight loss: rupee settles at 286.81 against US dollar

Pakistan hopes to resume PIA flights to UK in three months: minister

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

4 injured in remote-controlled blast in Bajaur

SC should be informed before military trials of civilians begin: chief justice

‘Barbie’ delayed in Punjab over ‘objectionable content’

McDonald’s UK opens misconduct unit after allegations

India’s forex reserves top $600bn, rise to near 15-month high

Read more stories