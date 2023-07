HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged slightly lower in opening trade Friday following losses on Wall Street and with investors fretting over the outlook for China’s economy.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 9.32 points, to 18,918.70.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.19 percent, or 6.10 points, to 3,163.42, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.18 percent, or 3.68 points, to 2,011.97.