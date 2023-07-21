BAFL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.93%)
GGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.51%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
HUBC 80.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.59%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PAEL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.92%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIOC 88.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
PPL 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.82 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.38%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 23.2 (0.5%)
BR30 16,039 Increased By 65.3 (0.41%)
KSE100 45,855 Increased By 456.4 (1.01%)
KSE30 16,381 Increased By 150.8 (0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars nurse losses, market narrows odds on higher rates

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 10:43am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were nursing sizable weekly losses on Friday as markets braced for higher interest rates in the US and Europe, while also narrowing the odds of another hike at home.

The Aussie was struggling at $0.6770, having lost 1.1% for the week so far to test support around $0.6750.

Its repeated failure to break resistance at $0.6900 also risks a pullback as far as $0.6600.

The kiwi dollar was in even worse shape at $0.6223 , having fallen 2.2% for the week, away from a recent top of $0.6412 marked last Friday.

The Aussie got a tiny lift from China’s efforts to stabilise its currency, given the Aussie is often sold as a liquid proxy when the yuan is under pressure.

But was unable to gain much more due to jitters ahead of an expected hike in US interest rates next week, with upbeat jobs data leading markets to price in a greater risk of a further rise by November.

The European Central Bank is considered certain to hike at its meeting next week, and leave the door open to further tightening.

Strong employment data at home has also seen investors price in more risk that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will raise rates in August.

Futures now imply a 50% chance of a quarter point rise, compared to 25% just a day ago.

Australia, NZ dollars hold onto gains, taking weak China GDP in stride

“We continue to anticipate a 25bp hike and think that a notably below-consensus CPI report is the only thing that could knock this off course,” said Nomura economist Andrew Ticehurst.

The consumer price index for the June quarter is due next Wednesday and headline inflation is seen slowing to around 6.2%, from 7.0%, with core dropping to 6.0%, from 6.6%.

“We think that most of the local fundamentals support a higher AUD, including our expectation for an August hike and continuing strong trade and current account surpluses,” added Ticehurst.

“AUD also appears somewhat undervalued relative to current commodity prices and rate differentials.”

Prices for iron ore, Australia’s biggest export earner, have jumped on speculation Beijing is planning more support for property construction.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars nurse losses, market narrows odds on higher rates

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 500 points

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

We support rule of law, says US on Pakistan elections

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

SC bench resumes hearing of petitions against military courts

Saudi summons Swedish diplomat over Holy Quran protests

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation from Pakistan over denial of participation

Read more stories