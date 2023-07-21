Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Cypher probe: Imran can be arrested during inquiry, says Rana Sanaullah

Super tax: IHC says section 4C ‘as it stands now’ ultra-vires constitution

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

KSE-100 ends losing run, gains 0.67%

ECC approves Rs42.5bn grant for general elections

As expected, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $4.2bn, now stand at $8.73bn

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

