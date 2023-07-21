BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from July 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 21 Jul, 2023 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Read here for details.

  • Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Read here for details.

  • Cypher probe: Imran can be arrested during inquiry, says Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Super tax: IHC says section 4C ‘as it stands now’ ultra-vires constitution

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Read here for details.

  • Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 ends losing run, gains 0.67%

Read here for details.

  • ECC approves Rs42.5bn grant for general elections

Read here for details.

  • As expected, SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $4.2bn, now stand at $8.73bn

Read here for details.

  • Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Read here for details.

