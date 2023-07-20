BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

  • Federal govt approves the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram
BR Web Desk Published July 20, 2023 Updated July 20, 2023 05:50pm

The federal government on Thursday announced public holidays across the country on the 9th and 10th of Muharram (July 28 and 29) on account of Ashura, Aaj News reported.

"[…] it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to declare 28th to 29th July 2023 (Friday & Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th & 10th Moharram 1445 AH)," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated.

The country marks the first of Muharram, the beginning of the new Islamic year 1445 AH, today), which means Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government announced a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under several measures taken — under Section 144 of the CrPC — to ensure the Ashura days activities continue uninterrupted.

Moreover, the federal government has also approved the deployment of armed forces across the country to ensure security during the holy month of Muharram.

