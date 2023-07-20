BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Jul 20, 2023
Markets

KSE-100 ends losing run, gains 0.67%

  • Benchmark index settles near 45,400 level after 303-point increase on Thursday
BR Web Desk Published 20 Jul, 2023 06:31pm

The KSE-100 ended its four-session losing run, increasing 0.67% on Thursday as index-heavy oil/gas and automobile sectors led the charge.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 45,398.31 after an increase of 303.20 points or 0.67%.

KSE-100 closes marginally positive as banks, oil/gas sectors help

This is the first positive finish after four successive falls as investors, delighted at the new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), had resorted to profit-booking. The index has still rallied 9.5% in the current month.

“Happy days returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange following a 2.4% dip for the KSE-100,” said brokerage house Arif Habib Limited in a post-market note. “(We) anticipate the KSE-100 to target 47k in the near term as price expansion phase continues.

Volume on the all-share index increased massively to 464.23 million from 245.45 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded increased to Rs10.1 billion from Rs9.4 billion in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 185.19 million shares followed by Bank of Punjab with 19.5 million shares and K-Electric with 15.89 million shares.

Shares of 347 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 227 registered an increase, 93 recorded a fall and 27 remained unchanged.

