Cypher probe: Imran can be arrested during inquiry, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) might arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan if he fails to cooperate with their investigation into the cypher.

His remarks comes after Azam Khan, then-principal secretary of Imran, reportedly recorded a statement in which he said the former prime minister allegedly used the diplomatic cypher for his political interest.

In a tweet today, Sanaullah said the FIA has summoned the PTI chairman on July 25 in the cipher investigation.

“If he does not cooperate during the inquiry stage, he could face possible arrest. Following the investigation, the FIA will make recommendations based on evidence regarding those who are complicit and against whom criminal cases should be filed,” he said.

In a presser on Wednesday, Sanaullah said that Azam’s statements proves that the PTI chief was primarily responsible for the cipher conspiracy that adversely affected Pakistan’s diplomatic ties and economy.

Sanaullah said Imran deliberately used the cipher to build a narrative against the then-opposition.

“Taking a U-turn, now Imran claims that the cipher has been lost,” he said.

The interior minister, however, said that the original cipher is still with the PTI chief, and he should be prosecuted for keeping a secret document in private possession.

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan

In a related development, the United States, referring to recent revelations regarding the cypher, has said that it does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan or any other country.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked to comment on the statement reportedly recorded by Azam.

‘‘I don’t know how many times I can respond to this question from the podium and give the same answer, which is that these allegations, such as they are, are completely unfounded,’’ Miller replied.

The spokesperson was also asked to comment on Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement that the government would initiate criminal proceedings against Imran on charges of exposing official secrets.

The US spokesperson replied, ‘‘I will say, as I have said before, that the US does not involve itself with domestic political questions, and we do not take sides on political parties in Pakistan or any other country.’’

Azam Khan records statement

On Wednesday, former prime minister Imran Khan’s then-principal secretary Azam Khan reportedly recorded a statement under Section 164 CrPC in which he maintained that Imran used a diplomatic cypher for his alleged political interest by creating a narrative against the establishment and the then-opposition.

He said that on March 8, 2022, the foreign secretary approached Azam and informed him about the cypher sent to him at his residence on the same evening.

As per the statement, the foreign secretary informed Azam that former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had already discussed the cypher with the PTI chairman which Imran confirmed the next day when Azam presented the cypher to him.

According to Azam’s confession, when Imran learned of the cipher, he was “euphoric” and called it a “US blunder.”

Imran also allegedly told Azam that the cypher can be used to divert the general public’s attention towards foreign involvement in a no-confidence motion by the opposition, it says, adding that thereafter, Imran asked Azam to hand over the cypher to him, which he did.

The statement said that the cypher copy was retained by the PTI chief and the next day on March 10, 2022, when he asked for it, Imran replied that he has misplaced it.

Azam Khan claimed that Imran Khan said to him that he will display it in front of the public and “twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched in collusion with local partners and play the victim card.”