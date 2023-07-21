BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper trims gains on stronger dollar

Reuters Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

LONDON: Copper prices trimmed gains in London on Thursday as the dollar strengthened but stayed on track to snap a four-day losing streak on hopes that top metals consumer China would introduce additional support to boost its economy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6% to $8,480 per metric ton by 1636 GMT.

The dollar gained after an unexpected fall in US jobless claims boosted chances that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates if the economy remains strong. A stronger US currency makes dollar-priced commodities less attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Copper, used in construction and power, has been hit this year by disappointment over the lack of economic stimulus from China that specifically targets base metals.

“Each passing day there seems to be a new micro announcement from the Chinese government about some sort of support for the economy. But so far there has not been the bazooka that many have been hoping for,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Chinese authorities are weighing mortgage easing to spur homebuying in the country’s biggest cities, Bloomberg News reported.

The move, if confirmed, could spur more home sales and lift some of the weight off subdued commodity demand from the real estate sector.

However, “whether the gains in base metals we see this morning will stick, depends on delivery of the rumoured policy announcement and whether it will be topped up with more support,” Shah said.

On the supply side, base metals have been supported this week by the risks for Peru’s mining corridor from community protests and Indonesia’s plans to raise exports taxes.

On the technical front, copper was squeezed between the 100-day and 21-day moving averages, with the 200-day moving average coming in between them at $8,484.

LME aluminium increased 0.2% to $2,195.5 per metric ton, zinc advanced 1.1% to $2,384.5, lead was up 1.2% at $2,110, tin rose 2.4% to $28,785, while nickel added 1.8% at $21,280.

Copper copper rate copper price

Comments

1000 characters

Copper trims gains on stronger dollar

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories