KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday nosedived on the local market but silver was firm, traders said. Gold lost a huge value by Rs5300 to Rs221100 per tola and Rs4544 to Rs189558 per 10 grams.

Silver was traded for Rs2900 per tola and Rs2486.28 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1978 per ounce and silver for $25.17 per ounce, traders said.

