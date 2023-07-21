Post-arrest bail plea of Bhatti dismissed

LAHORE: A special court on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of Muhammad Khan Bhatti former principal secretary to Chief Minister Punjab in a case of embezzlement in the funds of the Punjab Assembly.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the case against Bhatti, who also served as secretary Punjab assembly.

Earlier, Bhatti’s counsel argued that the ACE lodged the case against his client on political grounds. He said the ACE registered back to back cases against the petitioner only to frustrate his release on bail.

A prosecutor opposed the bail petition and argued that documentary evidence was available on record to prove the corruption of the suspect in the funds of the assembly.

The court after hearing both sides at length dismissed the bail petition. Bhatti is on judicial remand in various cases of alleged corruption.

