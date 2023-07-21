BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
Pakistan

PM appoints Ali Sarfraz Hussain as Pakistan’s envoy to WTO, Geneva

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the dying days of his government, has reportedly appointed Ali Sarfraz Hussain, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Punjab as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Geneva, a sensitive position for Pakistan.

The concerned officer who belongs to Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) erstwhile DMG (District Management Group) has never served Ministry of Commerce or in the Federal Capital.

The sources said, the familiar Lahori Group of PAS especially those officers who are pro-PML(N) are being given top positions as a reward before its term expires.

Secretary Commerce, Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui did not respond to a query regarding appointment of Ali Sarfraz Hussain as Pakistan’s envoy to WTO as all matters related to trade are dealt by Pakistani Mission in Geneva.

Key coalition parties are being given top positions in ministries and corporations/organisations as per their share with appointment in boards of different companies or boards being expanded to accommodate loyalists.

Meanwhile Naeemuddin Khan has been appointed as Chairman Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Board on a summary through circulation. The appointment of chairman Agricultural Development Bank Board will be for three years. Nadeem Lodhi resigned from the post of chairman ZTBL Board last year his resignation accepted by the federal cabinet on August 10, 2022 effective from March 11,2022.

The sources said, a number of summaries are also in circulation for appointments in top positions in State-Owned Entities (SOEs).

There are also indications that the prime minister will convene a special meeting of Central Selection Board to promote all those pro-PML(N) bureaucrats who are the backbone of its governance in Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

