BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kalchas South Block: GoP approves 44pc working interest to MPCL

Recorder Report Published 21 Jul, 2023 06:38am

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) is pleased to announce that Government of Pakistan has approved the assignment of 44pc working interest in Kalchas South Block (2869-14) to MPCL along with assignment of 46% working interest to United Energy Pakistan Ltd (UEPL).

Further, the operatorship has been transferred to UEPL. The previous operator i.e. Dewan Petroleum Private Limited will retain 10% Working Interest in the Block.

This assignment is a part of Government of Pakistan (GoP) endeavour to boost the exploration activities in the country through revival of revoked petroleum exploration licenses. The block is located in districts Rajanpur (Punjab) and Dera Bugti (Balochistan).

This farm-in is part of MPCL’s aggressive strategy not only to increase its exploration acreage, reserves replacement ratio and maximizing shareholder’s value but to also contribute in meeting Country’s increasing energy demand from indigenous resources and lowering the burden of imported fuels on national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mpcl government of pakistan United Energy Pakistan Ltd Dewan Petroleum Private Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Kalchas South Block: GoP approves 44pc working interest to MPCL

‘Green channel’ facility: FBR increases clearance of imports and exports to 66pc

Incentives, innovative services: Remittance inflows from GCC states may soar to $20bn: experts

Pakistan urged to take the side of Ukraine

Ukraine conflict: PM for negotiated settlement

Press conference: Moscow seeks explanation over denial of participation

General election: Rs42.528bn TSG grant approved by ECC

ECP says election will be held by Oct 11 if NA dissolved on Aug 12

Section 4C of Income Tax Ord will only have prospective effect: IHC

Nepra approves positive adjustment of Rs1.90/unit for May

HSD price cut: Ogra says has no mandate to review or amend govt policy

Read more stories