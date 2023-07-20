BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.98%)
BOP 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.87%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
DFML 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.42%)
DGKC 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.03%)
FABL 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 80.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.12%)
OGDC 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.7%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.27%)
PIOC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (4.42%)
PPL 70.97 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.39%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.83%)
SSGC 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.91%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.84%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.02%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.16%)
BR100 4,594 Increased By 60 (1.32%)
BR30 15,974 Increased By 266.2 (1.69%)
KSE100 45,398 Increased By 303.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,230 Increased By 152.8 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed as Netflix, Tesla weigh on Nasdaq

AFP Published 20 Jul, 2023 07:52pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Thursday, with the Dow rising and the Nasdaq falling on weakness in Netflix and Tesla after earnings reports.

A heavy round of earnings reports over the last day also included releases from IBM, United Airlines and Johnson & Johnson.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 35,236.71. The index has risen the last eight days.

Wall St climbs as investors assess bank earnings

The broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat at 4,564.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 percent to 14,308.85.

“Considering how much stocks have rallied,” Thursday’s muted open represents “a pretty minor reaction,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

Among individual companies, Netflix sank 8.2 percent despite announcing a surprisingly robust addition of 6 million customers in the wake of its crackdown on password sharing.

But the streaming service missed revenue estimates and faced questions on the effects of a writers and actors strike that has mostly shut down Hollywood.

Tesla dropped 5.2 percent despite topping analyst estimates for earnings per share and revenues. But the electric car maker saw profit margins erode as the result of price cuts.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks mixed as Netflix, Tesla weigh on Nasdaq

Super tax: IHC says Section 4C ‘as it stands now’ ultra-vires constitution

5th consecutive fall: rupee settles at 285.15 against US dollar

Cypher probe: Imran can be arrested during inquiry, says Rana Sanaullah

At least 4 policeman martyred, 8 injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

PM Shehbaz, son Hamza acquitted in Rs8 billion money laundering case

Govt announces public holidays on Muharram 9, 10

Pakistan’s sovereign dollar bonds extend decline, shorter-dated bonds fall more than 1 cent: tradeweb

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Pakistan captain Babar Azam lauds ‘improved’ Saud Shakeel after Test win

Read more stories