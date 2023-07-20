International ride-hailing service Yango holds official launch event in Lahore

International ride-hailing service Yango has made its way to Pakistan after successfully launching in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The exclusive launch event was held on Saturday (July 15) and declared the arrival of the renowned ride-hailing service and brought together industry professionals, influencers, stakeholders, and potential customers.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, was the chief guest at the event. Hosted by Sidra Iqbal, the launch was an informative and exciting affair. The launch will open the door to newer companies setting up operations in Pakistan and bring in the promise of hope and economic prosperity. The event concluded with a special performance by talented singer Natasha Baig, who enthralled the attendees with her powerful.

Faisal Iftekhar, Country Manager, Yango Pakistan, spoke about the service’s launch in Pakistan.

“Yango maintains its dedication to providing secure and cost-effective journeys for passengers and reliable and steady earnings for drivers. Our goal is to benefit partners, drivers, users, and society by introducing newer vehicles for improved partner earnings, employing smart technology for efficient dispatching and optimised routes, and encouraging sustainable business practices.

“We have successfully tested our service in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, and in less than two months of our presence in the country, we already have partnered with more than 50 local transportation providers and seen substantial growth in demand that exceeded our expectations. We aim to go beyond that, offering the people of Pakistan a convenient public transportation option that is hassle-free and dependable,” he added.

Yango has already established itself as a prominent entity in the mobility sector across Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, encompassing countries such as UAE, Norway, Finland, Bolivia, Peru, and Algeria, including a strong presence in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Next, Yango has set its sight on the South Asian demographic as it aims to expand in the region, starting with Pakistan. The service is operational in more than 20 countries globally and is now bringing this contemporary, secure, and cost-effective application to the Pakistani economy. What Yango does is that they work with partners who have multiple drivers local to the market operating. This leads to a boost of economic opportunities in the country by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The Yango app can be downloaded in various languages, including English and Urdu. It allows users the convenience of booking rides to their preferred destinations using both cars and motorbikes. The service differentiates itself by offering users the convenience of making multiple stops during a ride and making more than one booking from the same cellular device. By leveraging geolocation technology, the app precisely detects the user’s location and promptly links them with the nearest driver, minimising waiting time. The app currently operates on a cash-only system and automatically estimates the fare for each trip based on the user’s provided destination address.