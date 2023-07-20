BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.92%)
BOP 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.12%)
CNERGY 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
DFML 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
DGKC 54.17 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.25%)
FABL 24.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.56%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
HBL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
KEL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.5%)
MLCF 30.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.96%)
OGDC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.09%)
PAEL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.5%)
PIOC 87.65 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.59%)
PPL 70.67 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.96%)
PRL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
SSGC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.58%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 102.91 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (8.4%)
BR100 4,588 Increased By 54.7 (1.21%)
BR30 15,923 Increased By 215.5 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,394 Increased By 298.6 (0.66%)
KSE30 16,225 Increased By 147.3 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 rises at open on mining, energy boost

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 12:49pm

Mining and energy stocks lifted UK’s FTSE 100 at the open on Thursday, with global miner Anglo American topping the index after reporting a jump in first-half copper production.

By 0708 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.1%.

Industrial metal miners gained 1.9% as prices of most base metals rose.

Anglo American added 3.2% after the global miner said its first-half copper production surged 42%.

Heavyweight energy stocks added 0.8% as crude prices edged higher.

A weakening pound continued to support gains on the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 a day after data showed domestic inflation easing more than anticipated.

UK’s FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hits commodity stocks

IG Group added 3.2% after the online trading platform raised its dividend and said it would buy back shares after it recorded total revenues of one billion pounds ($1.29 billion) for the first time in its history.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 rises at open on mining, energy boost

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

At least 1 policeman martyred, nine injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Authorities to continue crackdown against ‘loan shark apps’ in Pakistan: official

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Holy Quran burning

PICT says assessing options amid end of concession agreement with KPT

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in 1st Test

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

Ailing SOEs come under sharper govt focus

Read more stories