BAFL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.81%)
BIPL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
DFML 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.86%)
DGKC 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.75%)
FABL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.77%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.41%)
HBL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.4%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
MLCF 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.55%)
OGDC 85.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.19%)
PAEL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
PIBTL 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.13%)
PIOC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.22%)
PPL 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
PRL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.91%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 44.57 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.76%)
SSGC 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.86%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.28%)
TRG 103.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.23%)
UNITY 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.4%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.34%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By 51.2 (1.13%)
BR30 15,891 Increased By 183.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 45,363 Increased By 268.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,216 Increased By 138.3 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China June soybean imports from Brazil up 32% on year

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 09:43am

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from Brazil jumped 31.6% in June from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, after large cargoes of cheap beans reached Chinese ports.

The world’s top buyer of soybeans imported 9.53 million metric tons of the oilseed from Brazil, its largest supplier, versus 7.24 million tons a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Chinese buyers took advantage of this year’s huge Brazilian soy crop and attractive prices to ramp up purchases this year. Total arrivals last month reached 10.27 million metric tons, and imports are set to stay high through the summer, traders say.

China is also likely to buy a larger volume of the oilseed from Brazil than usual for September to December, three trade sources said, as prices of new-crop US shipments rise on expectations of lower supply.

Shipments from Brazil in the first half of this year hit 29.7 million metric tons, 2 million metric tons higher than last year’s level, the data shows. June arrivals from the United States reached 527,586 tons, down 32% from a year ago.

US shipments for the first half are still higher than last year, however, at 19.7 million metric tons, up from 17.54 million metric tons in the first half of 2022.

For corn, arrivals from the United States fell to 1.23 million metric tons, down from 2.07 million metric tons a year ago, while Ukraine was the second supplier with 567,000 metric tons.

Soybeans, corn, wheat rise on US dryness, Ukraine supply woes

Total Chinese corn imports in June came to 1.85 million metric tons, down 16% on the year, data previously showed.

A deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine’s grain for the past year expired on Monday after Russia quit and warned it could not guarantee the safety of ships.

China Soybeans Brazil

Comments

1000 characters

China June soybean imports from Brazil up 32% on year

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

At least 1 killed, four injured in blast near KPK’s Khyber district

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Status quo likely in upcoming MPC meeting, say brokerage houses

US does not take sides on political parties in Pakistan: State Dept

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight over Holy Quran burning

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in 1st Test

New Zealand shooter kills two on eve of Women’s Soccer World Cup

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Read more stories