Low-lying areas: CM says there must be no complacency

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, considering the heavy rainfall in Rawalpindi, has asked Rescue 1122, PDMA and the administration to be fully vigilant and ordered timely drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

Every resource should be fully utilized for swift water drainage; he said, adding: “Concerned officials should remain in the field until the completion of their tasks.”

Considering the risk of flooding in rivulets, precautionary measures should be taken, and the Nullah Lai situation be continuously monitored, he said and added that after the completion of the water drainage operation, a report should also be submitted to his office.

Moreover, the CM expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt grief over the loss of lives resulting from the wall collapse near Golra Mor in Islamabad. Extending his deepest sympathies to the grieving families, he emphasized that he shares their pain; the government stands united in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time.

