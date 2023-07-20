BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Manifesto unveiled: Labourers: IPP promises minimum monthly wage of Rs50,000

Recorder Report Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) unfolding its manifesto here on Wednesday has announced to fix the minimum salary of the labour at Rs 50,000 per month with compulsory insurance after coming into power.

Unfolding the salient features of the IPP manifesto, a spokesman of the party said that the citizens will be given free electricity for up to 300 units, ownership rights will be given to “Kachi Abadis,” and low-cost housing projects based upon apartment buildings will be introduced.

The manifesto further said that the party will work for the establishment of an Islamic society in the country while ensuring the sanctity of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) at all costs. Similarly, practical steps will be taken to include the “madrassas” and the students who graduated from these into the national mainstream.

According to the IPP Manifesto, petrol will be provided to motorcyclists at half price and air-conditioned transport will be provided to senior citizens, women and students free of charge.

It further said that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will award the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis moreover, protection of their properties and provision of justice will also be ensured. Youth and women will be given interest-free loans, jobs while new medical and engineering colleges and technical centres will be established while students will get scholarships for higher education abroad.

The promotion of local tourism on a large scale and thereby increasing domestic trade is also an important part of the manifesto of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, which will significantly increase revenue. It has also been decided to introduce reforms in the Police, Judiciary and tax systems, while an independent and self-sustaining foreign policy will also be introduced for the integrity of the country.

According to the spokesman, the manifesto of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has been approved, in which large-scale reforms have been introduced for all sectors of the country.

Meanwhile, President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in Islamabad. He expressed his deep condolences, sorrow and grief over the untimely and tragic death of his son, Anza Tariq Chaudhry. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

