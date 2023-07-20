BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google Play introduces new screening policy for DLA in Pakistan

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: Google has introduced a new policy for personal loan applications with the commitment of protecting consumers across Pakistan from fake and unregistered loan apps.

The new requirements, effective May 31, 2023, allow the Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) lender to publish only a single Digital Lending App (DLA). Those who attempt to publish more than one DLA will be terminated from their developer account and any other associated accounts.

Developers with personal loan apps targeting users in Pakistan must complete the Personal Loan App Declaration form and submit the necessary documentation before publishing their app. They must submit proof of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to offer or facilitate digital lending services in Pakistan.

Google Play will also request additional information or documents relating to loan app compliance with the applicable regulatory and licensing requirements.

Personal loan apps operating in Pakistan without proper declaration and license attribution will be removed from the Play Store. The developers must remove the app from the Google Play Store immediately if the submitted license, registration, or declaration is no longer valid under the applicable laws.

Farhan S Qureshi, Google’s Director for Pakistan, said, “Google is taking preventative measures by setting stringent requirements for Digital Lending Apps in order to reduce financial risk and ensure data privacy. We strongly believe that the new requirements imposed on developers of personal loan apps will provide an extra layer of protection for the users.”

Under the new set of rules, a DLA is prohibited from accessing sensitive data, such as external storage, media images, contacts, and fine location. Whereas, Apps offering short-term personal loans, requiring repayment in full within 60 days from the loan issue date, are not allowed.

Pakistan is one of a small group of countries where Google has implemented additional requirements for DLAs. The new policy update is a significant step towards safeguarding consumers from harmful financial practices and ensuring data privacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP NBFC Farhan S Qureshi Google Play unregistered loan apps

Comments

1000 characters

Google Play introduces new screening policy for DLA in Pakistan

PTI rejects allegations

IK’s cypher narrative described as ‘conspiracy’

Ecnec approves 7 projects

KE’s licence renewed for 6 months

3 outstanding pacts: KE, federal govt inch closer to final drafts

Dar tells ADB team: Govt committed to completing IMF SBA

12 killed, 181 injured in rain-related incidents: NDMA

Electricity: govt hasn’t enhanced peak hours

Fitch upgrades Wapda’s rating

Security of nuclear materials : US think tank acknowledges improvement

Read more stories