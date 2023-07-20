BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
BIPL 18.24 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.41%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.94%)
DFML 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
DGKC 53.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.93%)
FABL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.4%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.76%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
GGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.54%)
HUBC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.35%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.54%)
OGDC 84.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.94%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
PIOC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.08%)
PPL 68.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.63%)
PRL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
SSGC 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.82%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.3%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.86%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,534 Increased By 19.2 (0.43%)
BR30 15,708 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 45,095 Increased By 85.8 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,078 Increased By 110.8 (0.69%)
Markets

Russia puts Black Sea cargoes on alert after grain deal exit

Reuters Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday it would consider cargo ships headed for Ukraine via the Black Sea as potential military targets, following Moscow’s decision to exit a landmark deal for the export of grain from Ukraine.

Following a second night of strikes around the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting grain export infrastructure and putting vulnerable countries at risk.

Kyiv at the same time urged other countries in the Black Sea region to intervene to assure the safe passage of cargo ships.

The effective closure of the sea route reignited fears of being flooded with cheap grain among Ukraine’s European neighbours, who called on the EU to extend an import ban.

“From 00:00 am Moscow time on 20 July 2023 (2100 GMT Wednesday), all vessels sailing on the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo,” the Russian defence ministry said.

“Flag states of such vessels will be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime,” the ministry said in the warning.

