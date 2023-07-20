KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 19, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
273,409,489 170,701,909 10,653,907,035 6,475,844,432
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 881,261,659 (572,730,209) 308,531,450
Local Individuals 8,228,027,422 (7,876,130,876) 351,896,547
Local Corporates 4,113,356,904 (4,773,784,900) (660,427,996)
