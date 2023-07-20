BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 20 Jul, 2023 03:12am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 19, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
273,409,489           170,701,909        10,653,907,035           6,475,844,432
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)       881,261,659       (572,730,209)      308,531,450
Local Individuals            8,228,027,422     (7,876,130,876)      351,896,547
Local Corporates             4,113,356,904     (4,773,784,900)    (660,427,996)
===============================================================================

