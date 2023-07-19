BAFL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.9%)
Apple tests generative AI tools to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT: Bloomberg News

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 09:53pm

Apple is working on offerings based on artificial intelligence similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, sending the company’s shares up 2%.

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as “Ajax”, to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call “Apple GPT”, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Elon Musk launches AI firm xAI as he looks to take on OpenAI

Several teams are involved in the effort, which is led by John Giannandrea, the company’s head of machine learning and AI, and Craig Federighi, Apple’s top software engineering executive, the report said.

The company could make significant AI-related announcements next year, according to the report.

