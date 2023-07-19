BAFL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.94%)
Markets

UK inflation rate falls to 7.9% in June

Reuters Published 19 Jul, 2023 12:11pm

LONDON: British annual consumer price inflation fell to a lower than expected 7.9% in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the CPI rate in the 12 months to June would drop to 8.2% from May’s 8.7%, moving further away from October’s 41-year high of 11.1% but still far above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

UK’s Hunt: Still a long way to go in battle against inflation

The BoE said in May it expected inflation in June would fall to 7.9%.

