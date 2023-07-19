BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Tahir Amin Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 09:54am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set 10 structural benchmarks (SBs) for stand-by arrangement (SBA) including not granting further tax amenities as well as avoiding the practice of issuing new preferential tax treatments or exemptions.

The Fund in its latest country report on Pakistan stated that programme performance will be monitored through quantitative performance criteria (QPCs), indicative targets (ITs), SBs and quarterly reviews, including the regular assessment of financing commitments to ensure the program remains fully financed.

The Fund had set two prior actions including (1) Parliamentary approval of a fiscal year 2024 budget in line with IMF staff agreement to meet program targets, (2) Withdrawal of the circular on prioritization in providing FX for certain types of imports introduced in December 2022, with the purpose of ensuring full market determination of the exchange rate. Both prior actions were met, the report noted.

Economic stability: SBA to anchor govt’s instant efforts: IMF

The report noted three SBs on fiscal including (1) commit to not grant further tax amnesties (continuous), (2) avoid the practice of issuing new preferential tax treatments or exemptions (continuous), (3) issuance by the Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) of its first periodic report on the performance of SOEs, using latest available data, to the federal government (end-December 2023).

On social sector, the Fund has sect one SB including inflation adjustment of the unconditional cash transfer (Kafaalat) (end-January 2024).

On monetary and financial sector, the IMF has set two SBs (1) average premium between the interbank and open market rate will be no more than 1.25 percent during any consecutive business day period (continuous), (2) submission to parliament of amendments to align Pakistan’s early intervention, bank resolution, and crisis management arrangements with international good practices, in line with IMF staff recommendations (end-December 2023).

The Fund has set two SBs on the energy sector and state-owned enterprises (notification of the annual rebasing (AR) for the fiscal year 2024 to take effect on July 1, 2023 (end-July 2023), (2) improve state-owned enterprise (SOE) governance by: (i) operationalising the recently-approved SOE law into a policy that clarifies ownership arrangements and the division of roles within the federal governments; and (ii) amending the Acts of four selected SOEs to make the new SOE lawfully applicable to those SOEs (end-November 2023).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF tax exemptions SBA

Comments

1000 characters

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories