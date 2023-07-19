BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

US Pharmacopoeia officials visit WHO pre-qualified medicine plant

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: Dr Emily Kaine, Senior Vice President, Global Health and Manufacturing Services, United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) and Waqas Ahmed, Chief of Party US Pharmacopeia (USP) PQM+ Pakistan visited PharmEvo, the country’s leading pharmaceutical company, which has recently achieved the World Health Organization’s Pre-Qualification of Zinc Sulfate syrup and dispersible tablets to treat diarrhoea in Pakistan.

USP is an independent, scientific non-profit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines.

Similarly, PQM+ under the US Agency for International Development (USAID) helps improve the quality and expands the supply of essential medical products in more than 20 countries by sustainably strengthening medicines regulatory authorities and local pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Dr Emily Kaine congratulated PharmEvo for achieving the landmark WHO prequalification of Zinc Sulfate syrup and tablets, saying this will help minimise the mortality rate of children under five-years of age because of diarrhoea.

Being first in the world to obtain WHO pre-qualified Zinc Sulfate syrup status, PharmEvo looks forward to its contribution to ensure that children receive a standardized and quality-assured product not only in Pakistan but all over the world increasing the chances of successful treatment and improving overall child health.

The WHO pre-qualified Zinc Sulfate syrup would play a crucial role in addressing the health needs of children across Pakistan amid growing cases of diarrhoea which has become a leading cause of childhood morbidity and mortality in the country.

Dr Emily Kaine also visited the manufacturing site of PharmEvo and appreciated the quality standards observed of the company.

She was briefed about the company’s strict requirements for maintaining quality and meeting the required standards.

PharmEvo's leadership appreciated the technical support provided by USP’s PQM Plus to PharmEvo in order to pre-qualify for Zinc Sulfate dispersible tablet and oral solution.

The two sides exchanged their thoughts, discussed future prospects of medicines in Pakistan and role of local pharmaceutical manufacturers for quality production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO Dr Emily Kaine US Pharmacopoeia medicine plant

Comments

1000 characters

US Pharmacopoeia officials visit WHO pre-qualified medicine plant

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories