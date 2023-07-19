US Pharmacopoeia officials visit WHO pre-qualified medicine plant

KARACHI: Dr Emily Kaine, Senior Vice President, Global Health and Manufacturing Services, United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) and Waqas Ahmed, Chief of Party US Pharmacopeia (USP) PQM+ Pakistan visited PharmEvo, the country’s leading pharmaceutical company, which has recently achieved the World Health Organization’s Pre-Qualification of Zinc Sulfate syrup and dispersible tablets to treat diarrhoea in Pakistan.

USP is an independent, scientific non-profit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines.

Similarly, PQM+ under the US Agency for International Development (USAID) helps improve the quality and expands the supply of essential medical products in more than 20 countries by sustainably strengthening medicines regulatory authorities and local pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Dr Emily Kaine congratulated PharmEvo for achieving the landmark WHO prequalification of Zinc Sulfate syrup and tablets, saying this will help minimise the mortality rate of children under five-years of age because of diarrhoea.

Being first in the world to obtain WHO pre-qualified Zinc Sulfate syrup status, PharmEvo looks forward to its contribution to ensure that children receive a standardized and quality-assured product not only in Pakistan but all over the world increasing the chances of successful treatment and improving overall child health.

The WHO pre-qualified Zinc Sulfate syrup would play a crucial role in addressing the health needs of children across Pakistan amid growing cases of diarrhoea which has become a leading cause of childhood morbidity and mortality in the country.

Dr Emily Kaine also visited the manufacturing site of PharmEvo and appreciated the quality standards observed of the company.

She was briefed about the company’s strict requirements for maintaining quality and meeting the required standards.

PharmEvo's leadership appreciated the technical support provided by USP’s PQM Plus to PharmEvo in order to pre-qualify for Zinc Sulfate dispersible tablet and oral solution.

The two sides exchanged their thoughts, discussed future prospects of medicines in Pakistan and role of local pharmaceutical manufacturers for quality production.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023