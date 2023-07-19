Sherry welcomes delegation from Italy

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman recently welcomed a delegation from Italy to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, a press release said on Tuesday.

The delegation included representatives from the University of Milan and the Italian Association Ev-K2-CNR, with Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese leading the group, the press release added.

The minister expressed her gratitude for the ongoing support of the Italian government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

She acknowledged the remarkable 35-year presence of Ev-K2-CNR in the Pakistani mountains, the press release said.

Ambassador Ferrarese expressed his gratitude for the enduring friendship and exceptional cooperation between the two nations, the statement added.

He underscored the fact that Italy, too, is profoundly affected by the devastating consequences of climate change.

He emphasised on the significance of the Glaciers and Students Project to facilitate comprehensive glacier mapping, and provide an understanding of the glaciers in its entirety to effectively safeguard these invaluable resources.

