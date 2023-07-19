BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Role of long-term economic policy for national uplift highlighted

Recorder Report Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

KARACHI: Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chairman of Pakistan Business Council, President and CEO of Habib Bank Limited and Pakistan Banks Association emphasized the crucial role of a stable long-term economic policy for the progress the country.

During a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Aurangzeb acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry due to the non-opening of Letters of Credit (LCs), which resulted in a lockdown of various sectors.

He highlighted that international banks were initially hesitant to confirm Pakistan's LCs, but the process of confirmation began a few months ago. As a positive development, documents for import LCs are now being cleared, indicating progress in the matter.

Praising the visionary approach of the late S M Munir, Aurangzeb noted the absence of an alternative plan for the economy following the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. Drawing attention to Bangladesh's economic model, he commended its 12-year policy continuity and the significant role of women in driving economic development.

Aurangzeb further emphasized the need for prioritizing exports to achieve sustained growth.

Regarding the financial situation, he stated that the value of the Pakistani rupee is closely linked to LCs. While banks have resumed opening LCs, the government previously had to halt import payments due to a shortage of foreign exchange. However, the situation is now showing signs of improvement.

Aurangzeb expressed optimism that inflation would decrease by the end of the year, with a possible decrease in the interest rate anticipated for the following year.

KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman highlighted the vital role of the banking sector, which works hand in hand with importers and exporters. He raised concerns about the prolonged non-clearance of LCs and associated documentation by competent banks, causing numerous problems for the business community over the past few months.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya shed light on the challenging conditions faced by industries in the current economic scenario.

He also noted an increase in the business of banks, but underscored the detrimental effects of issues related to LCs, imports, and mark-ups on manufacturers.

Chhaya expressed disappointment in the contrary outcome following the IMF agreement, as the anticipated decrease in the dollar value and inflation did not materialize.

He particularly emphasized the significant impact on the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) sector, emphasizing the urgent need for remedial action.

Prominent figures from the banking and industrial sectors, including Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohamedi, Former President Gulzar Firoz, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Saleem-uz-Zaman and others attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Habib Bank Limited KATI Muhammad Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

Role of long-term economic policy for national uplift highlighted

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories