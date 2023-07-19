Rana assures all-out efforts to eliminate terror

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, on Tuesday, said that all-out efforts would be made to eliminate terrorism and extremism as it has caused irreparable damage to the country.

He said this while chairing a meeting held on National Counter Violent Extremism Policy, 2023.

We need to create awareness among the people about the extremist elements, he said, adding that the National Counter Violent Extremism Policy cannot be implemented as long as all stakeholders do not agree on it.

An official said that the meeting was given a detailed briefing by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) director general about the aims and objectives of the policy. The NACTA DG said the policy has been devised based on the opinions of over 280 experts to identify and respond effectively to trends in violent extremism.

He said that under the policy, the values of peace, tolerance and diversity will be promoted in the society and social, electronic and print media will be used proactively to counter violent extremism.

The policy also aims at protecting the downtrodden segments of the society.

The meeting decided to involve all stakeholders in the consultative process and introduced some amendments in the policy after which it will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

