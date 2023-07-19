CDWP approves three uplift projects worth Rs9.41bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved three development projects at a cost of Rs9.41 billion and recommended as many as seven development projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The CDWP cleared a total of 10 development projects during its meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Syed Zafar Ali Shah, secretary of the Planning Ministry, along with the additional secretary, senior joint economist, members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions.

The projects discussed in the meeting covered sectors such as agriculture and food, education, transport and communications, and water resources.

One of the projects, namely, "Prime Minister's National Programme for Socialization of Agriculture Tube wells," at a cost of Rs377.24 billion has been recommended to the ECNEC for final approval.

The Ministry of Education presented a project, "Establishment of Federal Government College of Home Economics Management Sciences and Specialized Discipline, F-11/1 Islamabad," at a cost of Rs2.638 billion, which has been approved by the CDWP forum.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) presented a project, "Establishment of Women Sub-Campus, University of Swat, Charbagh Swat, KPK," worth Rs1.361 billion, which has also been approved by the CDWP forum.

The transport and communications sector presented five projects in the CDWP forum.

The first project, "Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Construction of Road from Raiwind Road up to Multan," at a cost Rs17.786 billion, has been recommended to the ECNEC for its consideration.

The second project, "Punjab Arterial Roads Improvement Program," at a cost of Rs188.965 billion has also been recommended to the ECNEC.

The third project, the "Construction of Yariq-Tank Road" with a length of 35km and a cost of Rs5.414 billion has been approved by the CDWP.

The fourth project presented by the transport and communications sector, the "Construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur 306 km, 6-Lane Divided Fenced Motorway on Built Operate Transfer," worth Rs308.194 billion, has been recommended to the ECNEC for further consideration.

Lastly, the fifth project presented in the meeting, the "Construction of Khawaza Khel–Besham Express Way" spanning 48km and costing Rs79.131 billion has been recommended to the ECNEC for its consideration.

The Ministry of Water Resources presented two projects in the forum.

The first project, the "Garuk Storage Dam District Kharan," worth Rs27.553 billion and the second, the "Remodeling of Pat Feeder Canal System," worth Rs61.793 billion have both been recommended to the ECNEC for its consideration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023