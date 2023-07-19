KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 111,512 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,726 tonnes of import cargo and 62,786 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,726 comprised of 32,427 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 3,332 tonnes of Canola, 467 tonnes of Lentils, 11,500 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 1,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 62,786 comprised of 54,199 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 587 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 8,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 6894 containers comprising of 2787 containers import and 4107 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 677 of 20’s and 912 of 40’s loaded while 14 of 20’s and 136 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1236 of 20’s and 820 of 40’s loaded containers while 313 of 20’s and 459 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, SSL Brahmaputra, Jolly Vanadio and Falcon Royal arrived at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, Olympia, Mercurius, Cma Cgm Figaro and Jolly Vanadio have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel ‘Maersk Bostan’ sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning (today) on 18th July, while three more ships, DM-Dragon, Aurelia and Andiamo are expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 144,412tonnes, comprising 128,819 tones imports Cargo and 15,593 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,067 Containers (290 TEUs Imports and 777 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Bum Shin and MilahaRas Laffan & two more ships, Maersk Kinloss and MSC Greenwich carrying Palm oil, LNG and Container are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, Gas Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on 18th July, while another containers ship, Maersk Pelepas is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023.

