BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

‘Religious minorities’

Published 19 Jul, 2023 03:21am

This is apropos an article ‘Religious minorities’ woes’ carried by Business Recorder yesterday. That the writer, Rashed Rahman, has shed light on a very high important subject is a fact. He has concluded his argument by saying that “One’s thoughts inevitably turn to the Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah desired, thought he had achieved, and even reiterated his belief in its tolerant religious outlook on August 11, 1947 in his speech to the Constituent Assembly.

Little did the great man know that in the Pakistan he bequeathed us, not only would religious minorities not have the freedom to practice their religion according to their beliefs, their very lives and futures, even on the touchstone of being citizens of this country, would be so imperilled.” Let me add to the learned writer’s argument by stating that the

Quaid must be turning in his grave at the thought of what is being perpetrated in his in name. 75 years after the death of the Quaid, we the Pakistanis are still struggling to follow the roadmap that he had arduously delineated for a newly independent nation as its leader. His famous August 11 1947 speech is a case in point.

Through this speech, he made it clear that he wanted a Muslim-majority but a progressive country; he never wanted a theocratic state.

According to him, for example, “You are free. You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed - that has nothing to do with the business of the state.”

Unfortunately, however, minorities in Pakistan are a fair game for the majority (Muslims) and State alike. There are three main types of marginalization: social marginalization, economic marginalization and political marginalization.

Minorities in Pakistan face all the three. The situation, therefore, is quite worrisome. The State must ensure a climate free of discrimination and marginalization.

Nida Bashir

Lahore

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah religious minorities economic marginalization

Comments

1000 characters

‘Religious minorities’

Key policy rate: Govt ready to consider further action in MPC meeting: IMF

8pc of GDP: IMF projects $28.361bn gross external financing needs

‘PML-N, PPP, PTI gave written assurances’

No more tax amenities, exemptions: 10 structural benchmarks set for SBA

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

‘Civilians cannot be put to the rigour of military courts’: CJP

Additional revenue: Govt committed to targeting agri and construction sectors

Historic! FY23 seafood exports hit $496m mark

Discos and FCA: CPPA-G and KE seek positive adjustment in tariffs

Imported diplomatic vehicles: FBR creates special category for sale

Read more stories