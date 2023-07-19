KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 18, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
286,921,754 166,541,926 8,211,318,034 5,053,725,770
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,276,605,218 (549,219,648) 727,385,570
Local Individuals 6,134,971,662 (6,499,211,537) (364,239,875)
Local Corporates 3,119,103,390 (3,482,249,085) (363,145,695)
