Pakistan

Premature to talk about PTI chief’s likely disqualification: Rana Sanaullah

  • Interior Minister says PML-N will secure 300 seats from Punjab in the upcoming general elections
BR Web Desk Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 10:57pm

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday that it was premature to talk about former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's conviction and likely disqualification.

He made these remarks during informal communications with reporters in Lahore.

To a question about Imran Khan's conviction and likely disqualification, Rana Sanaullah said it was unsure if Imran would be convicted before or after the elections.

Sanaullah, who's also the president of PML-N's Punjab chapter, claimed that his party will secure 300 seats from Punjab in the upcoming general elections.

"PML-N would win 100 seats of the National Assembly and 200 seats of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab," he said, adding that PML-N will not form an electoral alliance with any political party.

He added that all the parties in the PDM will contest elections from their platforms.

The minister said that a “consensus is important” between all parties for holding the census.

He denied having any knowledge about the whereabouts of journalist Imran Riaz Khan. “God knows better where Imran Riaz Khan is. His family has not contacted us.”

