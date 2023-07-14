PML-N will field candidates in all Punjab constituencies: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister and Punjab President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah announced on Friday that the party will field candidates in all constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sanaullah said that the PML-N has been organizing itself in Punjab at the Union Council level and will be fielding candidates in all 433 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the province. This includes 297 provincial and 146 national assembly constituencies.

His remarks come a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would hand over matters of the country to the caretaker setup in August.

He said the party had taken it as a challenge to ensure that its party symbol, the tiger, would be present in every constituency.

He also said seat adjustments with other parties in constituencies where the PML-N needs help, such as southern Punjab, is possible. However, he said the party would not compromise on its winning and dedicated candidates.

Sanaullah criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying it “divided the country’s politics and injected poison in it, and misled the youth.”

He lamented that “false cases were made under political vendetta” against his party leadership, and “innocent people were sent to jail.”

Insisting that the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again brought the country out of economic crises and saved it from default, the PML-N leader vowed to put the country back on the path of progress after elections.

“If the public trusts us this time, we will not disappoint you,” the minister asserted while saying the PML-N’s first and foremost priority was ending the ongoing crises and the country’s prosperity.