BAFL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.36%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.26%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.22%)
GGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 78.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.33%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.6%)
MLCF 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PIBTL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.09%)
PIOC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.82%)
PPL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (7.78%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 102.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.04%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.36%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N will field candidates in all Punjab constituencies: Rana Sanaullah

  • Says there is a possibility of seat adjustment in some constituencies
BR Web Desk Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 06:11pm

Interior Minister and Punjab President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah announced on Friday that the party will field candidates in all constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the province.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sanaullah said that the PML-N has been organizing itself in Punjab at the Union Council level and will be fielding candidates in all 433 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies in the province. This includes 297 provincial and 146 national assembly constituencies.

His remarks come a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would hand over matters of the country to the caretaker setup in August.

He said the party had taken it as a challenge to ensure that its party symbol, the tiger, would be present in every constituency.

He also said seat adjustments with other parties in constituencies where the PML-N needs help, such as southern Punjab, is possible. However, he said the party would not compromise on its winning and dedicated candidates.

Sanaullah criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying it “divided the country’s politics and injected poison in it, and misled the youth.”

He lamented that “false cases were made under political vendetta” against his party leadership, and “innocent people were sent to jail.”

Insisting that the coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again brought the country out of economic crises and saved it from default, the PML-N leader vowed to put the country back on the path of progress after elections.

“If the public trusts us this time, we will not disappoint you,” the minister asserted while saying the PML-N’s first and foremost priority was ending the ongoing crises and the country’s prosperity.

Rana Sanaullah PMLN general election 2023 all Punjab constituencies

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N will field candidates in all Punjab constituencies: Rana Sanaullah

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

KSE-100 ends week on a negative note

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon’s south pole

Read more stories