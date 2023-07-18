BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rain can be an ally for England, says Stokes ahead of decisive fourth Ashes Test

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 09:38pm

The weather forecast for the fourth and decisive Ashes Test hints at potential delays, but England captain Ben Stokes on Tuesday said the looming rain clouds will be an advantage as his side are ready to play an even more aggressive brand of cricket.

The fourth Test begins on Wednesday at Manchester, where England must win to level the series. Australia lead the series 2-1, and even a draw would see them retain the urn.

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and some big hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket victory in the third Test, dragging the hosts back into contention.

“It helped us in the last game knowing that we had to press the game on to stay in the series,” Stokes told reporters.

“If the weather does look like it’s going to have an affect on the time in the game, it probably suits us even more because we know what we need to do.

“We can’t just go hopefully, we have to look to press this game on. Everyone understands we will potentially be looking to press this game on even more if the weather is what it’s predicted to be.”

England have made one change to their team for the fourth Test, with fast bowler James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the side that won at Headingley.

The 40-year-old Anderson, who is England’s leading wicket-taker in Tests (688), was rested after he struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.

“I’ve got no doubt that at some point this week Jimmy Anderson will be very crucial for us,” Stokes said.

“When you’re a world-class performer for such a long period of time, you can understand the frustration for him that he has not felt like he has contributed.

“He’s not taken nearly 700 wickets without going through two games of not feeling at his best. World-class performers bounce back and deliver.”

Stokes said if they win and the series goes down to the wire, it has got the potential to be one of the best Ashes in a long time.

“Overall, take away Australia and England, the cricket that’s been played has been absolutely brilliant. Everyone who’s watched at the ground or at home on TV has just really enjoyed the cricket that’s been played,” he said.

“There’ve been some pretty special moments out on the cricket ground, some special individual performances as well. I guess that’s what you want from sport.”

Ben Stokes Ashes test England VS Australia Ashes Test

Comments

1000 characters

Rain can be an ally for England, says Stokes ahead of decisive fourth Ashes Test

No decision yet on dissolution of National Assembly, says Marriyum

One martyred, several injured in Peshawar suicide blast

Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

Premature to talk about PTI chief’s likely disqualification: Rana Sanaullah

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Read more stories