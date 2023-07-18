BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

14,000 evacuated during Pakistan’s monsoon rains

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2023 07:44pm
Pakistan’s civil defence rescue workers monitor the flood-affected river Ravi in Lahore on July 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s civil defence rescue workers monitor the flood-affected river Ravi in Lahore on July 16, 2023. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: More than 14,000 people and their cattle were evacuated from villages in eastern Pakistan, authorities said Tuesday, following the arrival of monsoon rains across South Asia.

The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall between June and September and is vital for the livelihoods of millions of farmers in a region of around two billion people.

But it also brings landslides and floods, and scientists have said climate change is making seasonal rains heavier and more unpredictable.

Islamabad, Lahore & Peshawar: Minister warns of urban flooding

Rising water levels inundated at least 15 riverside villages and submerged large swathes of agricultural land, destroying crops such as corn, in Kasur district, close to the city of Lahore in Pakistan’s most populous province of Punjab.

“We had been warned that there could be a flood. But it all happened very suddenly,” villager Ashfaq Bhatti told AFP.

“My family all made it out in time, but we have lost our livelihood. All our crops are now sitting underwater.”

The provincial disaster management agency said people were being evacuated to 11 relief sites.

It said the floods were worsened by India’s decision to release more water into downstream areas in Pakistan after torrential monsoon rains that killed more than 90 people.

“We want to go home and start fixing the damage. But they keep telling us that more rains are coming,” Muhammad Farooq, another villager who had been evacuated, told AFP.

At least 50 people have died in weather-related incidents across Pakistan since the end of June.

Pakistan is struggling to recover from the devastating floods that inundated nearly one-third of the country in 2022, affecting more than 33 million people.

Pakistan flash floods flood victims Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

14,000 evacuated during Pakistan’s monsoon rains

One martyred, several injured in Peshawar suicide blast

Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Saud Shakeel’s double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri Lanka Test

Read more stories