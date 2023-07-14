Islamabad, Lahore & Peshawar: Minister warns of urban flooding

ISLAMABAD: Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has warned of urban flooding in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as well as Lahore, Peshawar and Gujranwala - amidst the forecast of heavy downpour in July 13-17 monsoon spell.

She has also warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree and Galiyat, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“From July 13 to 17, there is a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore due to heavy rainfall. Also, there is an alert on possible landslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, G-B, and KP,” the minister stated on Thursday.

“A new monsoon spell is beginning today, with a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rains in different regions including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, KP, G-B and Kashmir. This monsoon spell is expected to continue until July 17,” she said in a statement.

“In the meantime, all relevant departments have been instructed to remain alert—tourists to these regions are advised to exercise caution to avoid misadventures during this period. Strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall can cause damage to vulnerable infrastructure such as power poles, solar panels, and mud houses. Therefore, citizens are requested to take necessary precautions,” Rehman said.

Last month, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha celebrated on June 29, the Climate Change Ministry had cautioned about the “heightened risk” of flash floods as well as glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in G-B and KP in the wake of rising temperatures.

“Pakistan holds the distinction of having the most extensively glaciated areas in the world outside of the Polar Regions due to its geographical location at the confluence of three mountain ranges; the Himalayas, Karakoram and Hindukush.

