BAFL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
BIPL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
BOP 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.26%)
CNERGY 3.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
DFML 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
DGKC 54.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.67%)
FABL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HBL 78.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.28%)
HUBC 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.79%)
OGDC 84.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
PAEL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PIBTL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
PIOC 84.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PPL 67.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.38%)
PRL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.05%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.77%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.14%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,514 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,738 Decreased By -46.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,967 Increased By 1.9 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mixed as market digests retail sales, earnings

AFP Published 18 Jul, 2023 07:29pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as markets weighed solid earnings against US retail sales growth that came in weaker than expected.

Shares of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley both rose after their results topped analyst expectations. But the 0.2 percent retail sales advance in June lagged analyst expectations.

While some observers still rated the retail report solid, commentators expressed concern about the tepid uptick in June sales given lower consumer inflation.

Wall St kicks off week higher as investors await more earnings

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 34,692.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,523.29, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 percent to 14,188.92.

Morgan Stanley shares surged 4.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected profits, saying the quarter “started with macroeconomic uncertainties and subdued client activity, but ended with a more constructive tone.”

Trading revenues fell sharply however, with fixed income trading tumbling 31 percent from the year-ago period.

Bank of America climbed 3.7 percent after reporting a 19 percent jump in quarterly profits to $7.4 billion, on growth in income tied to interest rate increases and loan growth.

Arms company Lockheed Martin advanced 1.1 percent as it reported higher quarterly profits, raising its full-year forecast as it pointed to new defense orders.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks mixed as market digests retail sales, earnings

One martyred, several injured in Peshawar suicide blast

Pakistan reports 4th successive monthly current account surplus in June

Rupee falls 1.34%, settles at 283.04 against US dollar

YoY: Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 43% to $27.6bn in FY23

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on July 29

PM Shehbaz says China’s Exim Bank has rolled over $600mn loan

Pakistan in ‘safe zone’: Ishaq Dar

KSE-100 manages to close over 45,000, ends marginally lower

Pakistan’s REER moves marginally upward to 87.75 in June 2023

Saud Shakeel’s double ton puts Pakistan on top in Sri Lanka Test

Read more stories