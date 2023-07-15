Afghanistan not fulfilling its obligations as neighbour: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rebuked Afghanistan for disregarding vital obligations made in the Doha peace agreement, specifically its commitment to prevent the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities.

In a tweet on Saturday, the defence minister lashed out at Afghanistan, saying that it was neither fulfilling its obligation as a neigbour nor safeguarding the the peace agreement.

Pakistan has long held that Afghanistan has provided safe-haven to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) with the Army expressing its concerns in a statement on Friday.

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in its statement then.

“Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit [an] effective response from the security forces of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Asif said Pakistan has provided refuge to 5-6 million Afghans for 40 to 50 years with all their rights intact.

“On the contrary, the terrorists who shed the blood of Pakistanis find refuge on Afghan soil.

’’The ongoing situation can no longer continue. Pakistan would employ all possible resources and measures with the guidance of Allah to safeguard its territory and citizens.“

The statements come after nine soldiers were martyred after terrorists launched a “dastardly attack” on the Pakistan Army’s Zhob Garrison in northern Balochistan.

“In total 5 terrorists have been sent to hell during the operation. However, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking the figure to a total of 9 x shaheeds,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said after the attack.

Following the termination of the ceasefire between the government and the banned TTP in November last year, Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.