9 soldiers martyred in Zhob Garrison attack

ISLAMABAD: Nine soldiers were martyred as terrorists launched a “dastardly attack” on the Pakistan Army’s Zhob Garrison in northern Balochistan.

According to the military media wing, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on Zhob garrison, while mentioning that the initial attempt to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty.

Upon interception, a heavy exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and soldiers, with the militants being “contained into a small area at the boundary”.

Clearance operation underway at Zhob Cantt has been completed. In total 5 terrorists have been sent to hell during the operation. However, five soldiers who while fighting gallantly got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced shahadat taking the figure to a total of 9 x shaheeds.

Security Forces and the nation remain resilient and determined to thwart all such dastardly attempts of the enemy aimed at destroying peace of Balochistan and Pakistan.

“Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying [the] peace of Balochistan and Pakistan,” the ISPR added.

Terror attacks have increased in Pakistan, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the security forces ramp up operations to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

According to a report released by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there is a significant rise in terror activities in the country which has soared by 79 per cent during the first half of 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023