Hong Kong stocks end with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday as profit-takers moved in after five days of healthy gains, with concerns over China’s economic outlook overshadowing optimism over US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.05 percent, or 398.06 points, to close at 19,015.72, as investors returned after Monday’s trading was cancelled because of a severe storm.

Hong Kong stocks finish week with gain

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.37 percent, or 11.81 points, to 3,197.82 , while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.26 percent, or 5.33 points, to 2,042.37. AFP