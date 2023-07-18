BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
CNERGY 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.64%)
DFML 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
DGKC 54.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.02%)
FABL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
FFL 6.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
HBL 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUBC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.96%)
MLCF 30.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
PIOC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.36%)
PPL 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.25%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.94%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.52%)
SSGC 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.17%)
TPLP 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.41%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.87%)
UNITY 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,501 Decreased By -19.2 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,670 Decreased By -114.9 (-0.73%)
KSE100 44,908 Decreased By -134.2 (-0.3%)
KSE30 15,923 Decreased By -42 (-0.26%)
Hong Kong stocks end with losses

AFP Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 01:21pm

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday as profit-takers moved in after five days of healthy gains, with concerns over China’s economic outlook overshadowing optimism over US interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.05 percent, or 398.06 points, to close at 19,015.72, as investors returned after Monday’s trading was cancelled because of a severe storm.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.37 percent, or 11.81 points, to 3,197.82 , while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.26 percent, or 5.33 points, to 2,042.37. AFP

