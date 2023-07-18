BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
DGKC 54.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 68.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 102.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,528 Increased By 7.7 (0.17%)
BR30 15,783 Decreased By -1.4 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,145 Increased By 102 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,997 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:48am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BEIJING: China and the United States could use climate cooperation to redefine their troubled diplomatic relationship and lead the way in tackling global warming, US climate envoy John Kerry told China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Tuesday.

Kerry told Wang at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People that talks could provide a fresh start for the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, which have been mired in disputes over Taiwan and trade.

“Our hope is that this can be the beginning of a new definition of cooperation and capacity to resolve differences between us,” Kerry said in a meeting room filled with large bouquets of flowers in China’s cavernous legislative building.

“We are very hopeful that this can be the beginning not just of a conversation between you and me and us on the climate track but that we can begin to change the broader relationship,” Kerry told Wang.

Wang described Kerry as “my old friend”, saying they have “worked together to solve a series of problems between both sides”.

Kerry also referred to their previous work together, including on the Iran nuclear talks.

Kerry met with his counterpart Xie Zhenhua for nearly 12 hours at the Beijing Hotel on Monday. State Department officials declined to comment on the discussions.

US envoy Kerry heads to China to restart climate talks

Wang praised Kerry and Xie for their “hard work” throughout the talks.

Kerry’s third visit to China as US climate envoy marks the formal resumption in top-level climate diplomacy between the two countries.

The former Secretary of State is the third top US official to visit Beijing in the past month.

While Kerry has sought to ring-fence climate issues from wider diplomatic disputes, Wang said during Kerry’s previous visit to China in 2021 that climate could not be separated from broader concerns.

“From experience, if we work at it we can find the path again in ways that resolve these challenges,” Kerry said on Tuesday.

“The world is really looking to us for that leadership, particularly on the climate issue.”

United States John Kerry Wang Yi China's US climate envoy

Comments

1000 characters

US envoy Kerry says climate cooperation could redefine US-China ties

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories