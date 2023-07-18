BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 54.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.17%)
GGL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
PPL 68.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 16.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.74%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 15,791 Increased By 6.7 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,146 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,994 Increased By 29.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

French leader Macron to visit ‘neutral ground’ Papua New Guinea

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:27am

France’s President Emmanuel Macron will visit Papua New Guinea next week, the latest world leader to visit the Pacific Islands nation which says it is “neutral ground” amid competition between China and the US for influence in the region.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement on Tuesday that Macron’s one-day visit on July 28 showed France’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

French company TotalEnergies is the top stakeholder and operator of a proposed major liquefied natural gas project, Papua LNG.

“In the midst of the evolving geopolitical landscape in the region, Papua New Guinea serves as ‘neutral ground’, and I will urge France to consider PNG’s strategic position amidst the changing regional dynamics,” Marape said.

The resource-rich but largely undeveloped nation of 9 million, a few kilometres north of Australia’s Torres Strait, signed a defence cooperation agreement with the US during a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May.

Marape has said he also wants to expand trade with China, a major infrastructure provider, and he will visit Beijing later in the year.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pacific Island leaders in the PNG capital Port Moresby on the same day as Blinken’s visit.

The Pacific Islands strategic position between the United States and Asia, and scrutiny of China’s security ambitions in the region, has come into focus since the Solomon Islands struck a security pact with China last year.

Severed fingertip sent in letter to Macron

Visiting China last week, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a policing agreement and pledged support for Beijing’s Global Security Initiative.

France has a Pacific Islands presence with overseas territories New Caledonia, French Polynesia and Wallis and Fortuna, and its navy is involved in regional surveillance patrols for illegal fishing.

Macron will also visit Vanuatu and New Caledonia, local media reported.

Emmanuel Macron China's Papua New Guinea TotalEnergies Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare

Comments

1000 characters

French leader Macron to visit ‘neutral ground’ Papua New Guinea

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories