BAFL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
BIPL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.13%)
CNERGY 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
DFML 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
DGKC 54.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.25%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FCCL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
HBL 78.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUBC 79.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
OGDC 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PIOC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PPL 68.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
PRL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.87%)
SSGC 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
TPLP 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,530 Increased By 9.5 (0.21%)
BR30 15,786 Increased By 1.5 (0.01%)
KSE100 45,146 Increased By 102.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 15,994 Increased By 29.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia shares slip further as China casts a pall, dollar’s slide abates

Reuters Published 18 Jul, 2023 10:02am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as weak Chinese economic data released the previous day continued to weigh on sentiment, while investors were waiting to see if US retail sales data would shine a light on the path for US interest rates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.63% in the morning session.

Investors are waiting for stronger signs of inflation cooling, with the readings on US retail sales and US industrial production to be released later on Tuesday.

Economists reckon retail sales in June will show a 0.5% rise from May.

“People think of the tug of war between growth and inflation still.

This week we have a number of US economic data that will give a clear indication on whether further rate hikes are needed,“ said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank.

The US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan are holding policy reviews next week.

Asia stocks set for best week of 2023, dollar reels on dovish Fed bets

the cancellation of trading on Monday due to a typhoon, Hong Kong stocks were catching up with the fall in Chinese stocks triggered by data showing the post-pandemic bounce in China’s economy was over, with quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.8% in the second quarter.

Ng said Asian investors were struggling to find some positivity after the “very poor Chinese economic data”.

The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped 1.74%% while the technology sector fell 1.89%. China A shares were down 0.4% during early session on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei, however, eked out a gain of 0.18%. A possible divergence of US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank on rate hikes has recently caused dollar to weaken.

Money markets have largely priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed at its policy meeting later this month, though there are expectations that rates will come down as early as December.

Conversely, investors expect the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to extend their rate-hike cycle.

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) holds its monetary policy meeting next week, with investors on the lookout for whether it will start phasing out its ultra-dovish policy stance.

The US dollar index dipped slightly to 99.85 in early Asia trade, having struck its lowest since April 2022 on Friday.

The euro firmed 0.11% to $1.1246.

Benchmark 10-year notes were flat, with a yield of 3.7989%. US crude rose 0.22% to $74.31 per barrel and Brent was at $78.64, up 0.18%. Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,957.50 an ounce.

US gold futures were up by 0.26% at $1,960.19 an ounce.

asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Asia shares slip further as China casts a pall, dollar’s slide abates

LHC suspends order stopping transfer of land to army

FBR issues new indemnity bond for EFS users

Base power tariff hike: PD yet to secure cabinet’s nod

AEDB merged with PPIB

Russia exits deal for export of Ukrainian grain

Tubewells’ solarisation: ECNEC approves PC-1 of Rs377.236bn plan

Social development: HBL says has made significant contribution

KE interested in power off-take from ACWA’s RE projects

Military courts: Govt urges SC to reject pleas challenging civilians’ trial

OCAC assails Ogra’s HSD price cut decision

Read more stories